Swafford to display first solo show here

Kindra Swafford's premiere solo exhibition, "Flock," will be displayed all of August in the Arts Council of Tahlequah's gallery in the Cort Mall.
An opening recetion is set for Friday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. in the ACT Gallery.
This exhibition is comprised of Swafford's collected watercolor portraits that look at life from a range of perspectives. Her newest approach with the medium, which she calls "Glitch," represents her subjects as overexposed, a single subject divided through a prism.
"Flock" encompasses perceptions of her subjects refracted through a lifetime of influences stretching back to when she was younger sitting in the garden with her Granny or walking in the backyard of her Ma's out in Peggs. Flock can mean a group of birds, a community, or a group of people considered family. Swafford's subjects, the flock of her show, have influenced her in her lifetime as they influence others today.
