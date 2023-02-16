NASHVILLE, Tennesse – The Swon Brothers have released a new song for those rough-and-tumble characters who could use a little extra grace.
“Cowboy Amen,” which was produced by the multi-talented duo, paints a vivid picture of a hard -iving, rowdy country boy who changes his ways and finds redemption in something bigger and more fulfilling and reminds others they could all use a little help from God when they fall short in life. The track was co-written by the brothers with Robyn Collins and expresses a sentiment close to their hearts.
“This song talks about being a little rough around the edges and having family and friends and the Big Man upstairs stick with you, despite your flaws,” said Colton Swon. “We got together and wrote a little ‘attaboy’ anthem and we hope the fans like it.”
The Swon Brothers have been busy producing music for their new album, due out later this year.
