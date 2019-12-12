Swon Brothers to perform benefit concert in Muskogee

NASHVILLE – It’s been an exciting year for Muskogee’s Swon Brothers and they are heading home once again to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee for a concert to benefit The Salvation Army on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. This marks the eighth year that the brothers, Zach and Colton, have performed on behalf of their community. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
"The Salvation Army of Muskogee is very thankful that the Swon Brothers have chosen to help support their community through our organization these last 8 years. The money raised through their generosity helps support struggling families with basic needs. We are thankful for their servants heart," said Lt. Charles Smith, The Salvation Army.
The Swon Brothers just released a new single called “Travelin’ On,” which features fellow Okie and country music superstar, Vince Gill. The song, written by the Swons with friends Jonathan Dean and Stephen Hunley, is the soundtrack to the brothers’ lives on the road but its lyrics are so relatable that everyone finds something about themselves personally in each lyric.
The brothers have been busy writing and recording new music, which they continue to release, and they might have some surprises in store next year for their fans, as well.
The Swon Brothers gained national notoriety as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their major-label debut the following year, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with award-winning producer Mark Bright. The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 hit.
Zach and Colton have received CMA and ACM Award nominations for “Vocal Duo of the Year,” as well as a CMT Music Award nomination for “Duo Video of the Year.” The brothers joined Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour, and Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller Tour, and constantly tour on their own.
The brothers have two successful independent EP releases, "Timeless" and "Pretty Cool Scars" under their belt, as well as their self-penned single “What Ever Happened”; a co-written single, “Midnight Lovers,” an anthem to young forbidden love; and “This Town,” penned by Zach and Colton.
Honored with the Rising Star award by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and inducted into the Rhythm and Routes Oklahoma Music Trail, the Muskogee natives have been charming fans with their sibling harmonies and fun-loving personalities since childhood. The brothers’ loyal fan base continues to fortify the duo’s healthy social media platforms with daily engagement, as well as live show attendance.
