Symphony of Northwest Arkansas to present Battle of the Bands

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is busy expanding the definition of what an orchestra is – to that aim, they are going head-to-head with a venerable jazz band, the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, on April 8 ata 7:30 p.m.
At Battle of the Bands, SoNA will create a hybrid orchestra and jazz band that is greater than the sum of its parts. The concert will alternate between pieces played by the jazz band, pieces played by the orchestra, and then pieces played together, for an evening of genre-defying music that will be enjoyed by a wide variety of music lovers.
Go to www.tickets.waltonartscenter.org for tickets.
