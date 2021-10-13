On Oct. 29, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will present the Chamber Speakeasy Celebration. Attendees will be able to celebrate an evening of '20s themed fun and dancing with dinner and are encouraged to dress like it's the 1920s. The event will take place at the Legacy at MK Ranch at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP gabrielle@tahlequahchamber.com or call 918-456-3742.
TACC to host 20's-themed Chamber Speakeasy Celebration
[mdash] 75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
[mdash] age 25 of Tahlequah, OK. Starbuck Barista. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 11th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 10th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Certification Clerk. Died October 6th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 14th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 13th, 2021 from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Nghia Trang 65 year old Manicurist from Tahlequah Manicurist transitioned October 5, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Ri Le 65 year old Homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned October 6, 2021. Mass 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
