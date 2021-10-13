On Oct. 29, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will present the Chamber Speakeasy Celebration. Attendees will be able to celebrate an evening of '20s themed fun and dancing with dinner and are encouraged to dress like it's the 1920s. The event will take place at the Legacy at MK Ranch at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. RSVP gabrielle@tahlequahchamber.com or call 918-456-3742.

