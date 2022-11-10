Tahlequah author Regina Maria Cross and Curly Girl Publications is offering a special on the book "What My Brain Has Taught Me" to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Cross' craniotomy.
"The Journey Collection" includes a copy of the book, a set of I Am Blessings cards, and a gray wristband to show support for those with brain tumors. It is available at Too Fond of Books in Tahlequah.
Cross, a three-time brain tumor survivor, wrote the book as a teaching memoir of her journey through the cycles of living with brain tumors and the aftermath of surgeries. The book helps the patient as well as friends and family members who live, love and care for them.
“The book is for those with brain tumors and anyone who has endured cancers, surgeries, and other injuries,” said Cross. “It is a personal story of my experience, as well as the experiences of my doctors, my family, and my friends who were with me through it all.”
It was on Nov. 16, 1989, that Cross underwent her first of two brain surgeries. During that time and beyond, she and her family have survived many experiences which are shared in her book released last summer. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the American Brain Tumor Association.
The 33-year celebration special allows the buyer to purchase the collection and for an additional 33 cents offer a copy of the book to a friend or family member needing assurance and an uplifting message of hope.
“This special is to celebrate hope and life for those experiencing the difficulty of brain tumors or other devastating events in life,” said Cross said. “This way, the book can be given to those who need hope to continue on with life’s journey.”
