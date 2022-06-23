Tahlequah author to host book-signing event

Tahlequah author Regina Maria Cross will launch her new book, “What My Brain Has Taught Me,” on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Too Fond of Books.
Cross, a three-time brain tumor survivor, wrote the book as a memoir of her journey through the cycles of living with brain tumors and the aftermath of surgeries. The book helps not only the patient, but for friends and family members who live, love, and care for them.
“The book is not just for those with brain tumors, but is for anyone who has endured cancers, surgeries, and other injuries,” said Cross. “It is a personal story of my experience, as well as the experiences of my doctors, my family, and my friends who were with me through it all.”
Cross will be signing the books during the event. The book is already available in print or eBook format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBaby Bookshop, and other online locations. Too Fond of Books will also have a supply in stock. Buyers can also go to www.curlygirlpublications.com to order. A portion of all proceeds will be given to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.