Tahlequah Community Playhouse announces Erwin Awards winners

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. recently held the 48th Erwin Awards banquet at Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah. The Erwin Awards are named for founding member Erwin Turner.
The organization celebrated a successful, yet stressful season due to COVID-19, including postponing the musical and moving the last play to next season. Patrons were presented shows that required a certain amount of technical savvy. Master of Ceremonies, Craig Clifford, narrated a powerpoint presentation of the season.
Winners of the 48th season are: Craig Clifford, Greg Schmidt, Tammy Schmidt, Criss Pearson, Darren Tobey, Zac Zimbelman, Laura Carter, Linda Good, Peggy Kaney, David Van Donkelaar, Matthew Reif, Bryn Smith, and Paula Reif, Jaya Cochran, Darrell Christopher, Cherokee Lowe, and Tiphanie Polak.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc. meets the last Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m., at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., Tahlequah, Oklahoma. TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters, and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. Season 49 tickets are now available. Call the box office at 539-234-9444 for more information.
