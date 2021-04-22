Tahlequah Creates and The River Brewhouse are teaming up to feature an art opening on Sunday, April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The River Brewhouse, 2380 S. Muskogee Ave.
Artists from Tahlequah Creates will be featured with art for sale.
"This is our first off-site opening. We are enthused to offer TC artists a bigger venue in which to view themed art that fits with the restaurant's theme," said TC Gallery Manager Kelly Anquoe.
Pandemic conditions have made it difficult for many Tahlequah businesses, but The River Brewhouse took the bold step of opening this year, in part because it offers a large space for diners. As a fledgling local microbrewery, The River Brewhouse has been a success in promoting its local flavors, named after Illinois River points of interest. Its challenge is in keeping the fresh local flavors in stock, and it is expecting fresh brew to restock in about a week to two weeks. Nevertheless, patrons can sip on local wine from Cookson and enjoy one of the burgers which is becoming a signature dish of the United Keetoowah Band-owned business.
"This is a win-win collaboration: great food, a wide audience for local art with a distinct theme, a natural resting place for tourists who want to soak up the unique ambiance of Tahlequah, and plenty of space to mill around amidst the art," said Tahlequah Creates artist Sue Damron.
All ages are welcome at the event, which is free to the public.
