Tahlequah Creates Gallery will host a series of tie-dye master classes starting on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m.
Both classes will take place at 215 N. Muskogee Ave. Sign ups for the Nov. 26 master class will end Nov. 25, while the Jan. 7, 2023 class will take sign ups until Jan. 6, 2023. The classes will be hosted by tie-dye artist Kathy Tibbits.
Attendees should make a reservation in advance at Tahlequah Creates Gallery at 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.