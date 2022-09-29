Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery will host its 2022 Youth Art Competition until Nov. 18.
The contest, which is the gallery's first youth competition, will be at 215 N. Muskogee.
Entry forms are now available at Tahlequah Creates for Cherokee County residents only. The deadline for artist submissions will be Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. with winners announced Nov. 23 at noon. A reception will also be held for the competition and only one submission will be accepted per entry.
The two categories are 18 to 13 years old and 12 years old and under. Three cash awards will be awarded in each category with the first place for the 18 to 13 year old category being $125, and first in 12 years old and under will be $75. The judges are members of Tahlequah Creates.
Parent or guardian information must accompany each application. For more information, contact Tahlequah Creates on Facebook or 918-772-7173.
