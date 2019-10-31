The Tahlequah Public Library will celebrate International Game Week Nov. 4-9 during normal library hours.
Patrons can bring their own board or table-top games or play one of the library’s games available at the service desk. In addition to the regular Mah Jongg Monday held 2-4 p.m., the library will offer several special events.
“Jumbo Scrabble” will be available in the main library all week along with other games. Video games will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2-6 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, tabletop board games will be played from 3 to 7 p.m. Twelve or more table-top games will be available to play.
These events will be open to everyone with no registration required. Guests can just drop in and have fun.
For more details, contact the library at 918-456-2581. The Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
TPL is a part of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
