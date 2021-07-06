Tahlequah Library to-go kits keep kids engaged

Every Tuesday at the Tahlequah Library, teenagers walk up to the front desk to ask for to-go kits, which contain a fun activity that is designed to stimulate the brain. The library puts these together to help local youth stay active during the summer months.
This week, Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton assembled STEM kits. The purpose of this week's challenge was to build the highest tower out of straws, zip ties, Popsicle sticks, wooden blocks, yarn, a paperclip, and tape. Also included in the package was a ruler for participants to measure their tower.
"We want them to build the tallest tower that they can. They can post their image to the Facebook page, or they can email it to us to win a prize," Newton said.
The library has been offering different challenge kits since May, and they will keep offering them until the end of July.
Local youth have participated in challenges that included rubber band helicopters, baking kits, paint by stickers, lizards, and more.
On July 13, the library will distribute kits with ingredients to make pizza sticks at home. On July 20, they'll construct pneumatic machines, and on July 27, they'll finish the series by making momentum spinners.
Newton was inspired to start the activity pick ups because the library has not yet been cleared for in-person activities. She has found that students tend to forget some of their lessons from school during the summer. The activity kits are a perfect way to encourage teenagers and youth to walk into the library during the summer months and stimulate their minds.
"So there's something called the 'summer slide' that happens this time of year," she said. "Their reading levels usually drop off during the summer, so if they're not continuing to read, they can start back at school a little further back than where they were when they ended school."
They are also encouraging readers to download the Beanstack app, which is their summer reading program.
"Beanstack is our tracking app," Newton explained. "What you do is go in and create an account, then you log your minutes reading. Once you get 100 minutes logged, you can come in and redeem prizes. You can also get badges and other stuff in the Beanstack app."
By engaging with the public and offering incentives, area youth are more likely to continue towards an upward learning trajectory.
She hopes that small programs like this will help students be ready for the upcoming school year.
Readers can redeem their prizes at the library every Tuesday, at 10 a.m.
Haiden and Jaycee Kelley came to the library to pick up their STEM kits and to redeem their Beanstack prizes.
It was their first time picking up a kit, but they were excited to give the challenge a try. They may construct a library, which has more stories than any other building in the world.
For younger children, Newton gave out bags with an activity book from the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Also included were two refrigerator magnet kits and a pair of prop sunglasses with felt-decorated frames.
There is a limited number of kits distributed each week and are first come first serve. Participants can email their submissions to Michelle Newton or ask general questions about the activity kits at tahlequahpl@eols.com.
