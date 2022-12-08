TULSA – Tahlequah resident and Friends Minister David Nagle was selected by the German American Arts Association of Tulsa to lead the annual German language Advent/Christmas worship service at the German American Society of Tulsa Event Center.
The service will take place at 1429 Terrace Drive in Tulsa at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec.11. Nagle will be assisted by Mark McClung of Owasso, who recently returned to the United States after 30 years as a missionary in Berlin, Germany.
The GAST Event Center, just west of Lewis Avenue on 15th Street, is a former church building and provides an ideal setting for this free public event. The interdenominational Adventsgottesdienst features 12 German Christmas carols, three readings from the Luther Bible, prayers, a responsive reading, and a brief message, all in German. Rainer Waldhör of Tahlequah will deliver the third scripture reading.
The Saturday morning Kinderdeutsch – children’s language class – will sing two carols and a special choir for the event will sing two others. The balance will be sung by the congregation. As the program is mostly music and is participatory by design, it should be enjoyable for anyone, whether or not they speak German.
Homemade light refreshments and a children’s activity center will be available following the worship service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.