Tahlequah Mandophonics to perform at Tahlequah Public Library

The Tahlequah Mandophonics ensemble has made several changes to their performers since this photo was taken due to COVID-19, graduations, etc. Front row, from left are: Farren Mayfield, Inez Lancaster, Jean Whelchel, and Tim Grear. Back row: Sarah Thompson, DeNario Shoates, Neal Whittle, Sarah Whittle, Matthew Menees, and Max McCullough. Not pictured is Micah Rodriguez and Joseph Nagle.