Tahlequah Mandophonics to perform at Tahlequah Public Library

The Tahlequah Mandophonics ensemble will appear as part of the new Tahlequah Public Library Music Series on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
The event will take place in the main library foyer at 120 S. College Ave. The ensemble has been a part of the local music scene since 2012, after local musicians Francie Fite and Max McCullough began a search for musicians interested in playing mandolins and related instruments in the style of the orchestras, back when this genre enjoyed great popularity in America.
The instruments they play today may be the same – one of them is 98 years old – but their repertoire encompasses music from 300 years ago right up to current times.
Members of the ensemble, which keeps its number at a consistent 10 musicians, include music students, staff, and faculty from Northeastern State University, as well as other local players and two who travel from Arkansas to round out the talented roster. The roster includes Farren Mayfield, concertmaster and first mandolin; Tim Grear and Jean Whelchel, second mandolins; Neal Whittle, mandola and octave mandolin; Max McCullough, mandocello and guitar; Micah Rodriguez, bass; DeNario Shoates, bass and cajon; Sarah Thompson, flute and vocals; and Sarah Whittle, vocals and percussion – plus a spectacular guest appearance by a mystery musician for the finale number.
Everyone is invited to the event, which will also have free admission.
