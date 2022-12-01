Tahlequah Mandophonics to perform at Winter Concert

The annual Winter Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Tahlequah.
The event is hosted by the Arts Council of Tahlequah, the program is designed to offer uplifting and beautiful music to begin the Christmas season with peace and joy.
The Tahlequah Mandophonics will open the program again this year. Joe Mack, John Fite, Brett Fitzgerald, Wes Combs, Bob Taylor, and Bear Creek Troupe will also be performing.
“The Arts Council looks forward to offering this annual musical gift to the community, to begin the holiday season with a wonderful treat of excellent music, while showcasing some of the areas finest talent,” said Renee Fite, ACT president.
There is no charge for the program, but donations are always appreciated by the nonprofit, which are used to provide arts activities and education, events for the community, and funding for special arts programs and prize money for art shows in area schools.
FUMC is at the corner of College Avenue and Delaware Street.
