Erynn Crittenden, a Tahlequah local and Northeastern State University alumni, has announced that her first published work, "By the Bones," is now available from Yorkshire Publishing.
"By the Bones" is a collection of dark poetry that began as Crittenden's college capstone and evolved into the beast available today.
These poems take readers to real places (like the catacombs of Paris), explore the darkness in the past, and add plenty of fictional elements to keep folks entertained for years to come.
"By the Bones" has been called an "amazing read," "deep, emotional, and thought-provoking," and currently has three 5-star ratings. Crittenden said she feels it is perfect for any bookshelf and is guaranteed to keep the Halloween spirit alive all year long.
In love with the written word, Crittenden pursued her passion and graduated from NSU with a degree in creative writing in fall 2019. Now, she spends her time writing for her website, working as a part-time copywriter, and enjoying the challenges that being a stay-at-home mother can bring.
Order a copy of "By the Bones" today from Yorkshire Publishing, or visit LadyErynn.com to learn more.
