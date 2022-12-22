The Tahlequah Writers to have next meeting Jan. 21.
The Tahlequah Writers hold regular monthly meetings each third Saturday at the Tahlequah Public Library from 2-4 p.m.
Each meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome, regardless of skill or genre - poetry, children's literature, published, non-published, or whatever. The only requirement is an interest in sharing writing interests or adventures. Occasional workshops and special guests will occur. To keep others informed of writing opportunities and meeting details, follow the Tahlequah Writers on Facebook.
