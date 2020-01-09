TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dr. Charles Thomas DeShong, "Chuck" to his family and friends, was born in Ada, Oklahoma on June 12, 1935 and passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on January 6, 2020 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. A retired English Professor, he taught at many colleges and universitie…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 82. LPN. Died January 6th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Service January 10th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation January 9th,2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
