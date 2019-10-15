Tahlequah Writers to meet this Saturday 11 hrs ago Tahlequah Writers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. Attendees should feel free to bring a work-in-progress to share with the group. Tags Attendee Rawls Room Work-in-progress Tahlequah Public Library Feel Free Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Lowee Ferrrell STILWELL [mdash] Lowee Ferrell, 76, died October 8, 2019 in Muskogee, OK. Funeral services will be held 2pm Tuesday October 15, 2019 in the Hart Funeral Chapel in Tahlequah, OK. Zachariah Toney TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Zachariah Toney AGE: 35 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: October 10, 2019 SERVICES: No services at this time Regina Mills TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Regina Mills AGE: 71 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Owner Vidalia's DIED: October 9, 2019 SERVICES: 11:00 October 16, 2019, Green Country Funeral Home Jay Parker DALLAS [mdash] age 51. HVAC Critical Facilities Engineer. Died Thursday, August 29th, 2019 in Dallas, TX. Graveside services Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 11:00pm at Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Bobby Vaughn TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 54. Registered Nurse. Died October 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services October 11th at 2:00pm at Love Light Christian Center. Visitation October 10th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChief names officers involved in fatal shootingNew sheriff reflects on how he got into law enforcementBody cam in officer-involved shooting releasedLaw enforcement agencies here will follow AG ruling on topless womenSuspect dead after hours-long standoffWomen charged in Mail-Mart fire case for lyingTiger magicCity ordinances may need work to keep up with changing timesOne injured in four-vehicle crashBack again Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.