Tahlequah's annual Erotic Art show set to return in February

Tahlequah Creates will host its annual free Erotic Art Show beginning Friday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Kelly Anquoe, Tahlequah Creates manager, started organizing the annual event about seven years ago.
He said the show has become a well-known tradition in Tahlequah - one that has been taking place for almost 23 years.
"The Erotic Art Show is Tahlequah's own unique projection of sexuality," said Anquoe. "Tahlequah is well-known for its lakes and rivers. In the summertime, people come, and there's a lot of skin. There are a lot of people swimming and being outdoors in nature, and it's really just the inevitable next step. That's probably true of most erotic art shows, wherever you go."
Anquoe said that most erotic art shows, including the one held in Tahlequah, is just a "natural projection," meaning the show is a way to offer people an avenue to project their sexuality.
"Sexuality is just a natural part of living, and as artists, that's what we do - we express ourselves naturally," said Anquoe.
All patrons must be 18 or older to go to the art show, which is at 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Anquoe said they will mainly feature Cherokee County artists and some outside of the community, who will receive no commission fee for participating.
Tahlequah Creates presents the event commission-free to help promote local artists.
"We want to encourage artists to bring their work and be shown, of course," said Anquoe.
Due to COVID-19, the show had a decrease in participants last year of about 10 artists.
Anquoe projects they will have about 12 to 15 artists this year, due to the pandemic's subsiding.
There is no limit to what kind of erotic art can be displayed, as Anquoe said they have had everything from sculptures to food to paintings to jewelry to performance art with erotic themes, such as phallic symbols.
Over the past several years, Anquoe said, they have mainly received paint and drawing submissions.
"That's what they perceive. That's what they practice - painting, drawing, and ink," said Anquoe. "It's like when you go to school and you do an art class, what do they do? They put a pencil in your hand with a piece of paper. They don't put clay in front of your hand. They don't put dough in front of your hands; they put a pencil and paper."
Get involved
To enter an erotic piece for the show, artists can contact Tahlequah Creates at 918-772-7173 or message its Facebook page, or show up at the gallery before the deadline.
