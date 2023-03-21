Tahlequah's Fulk to teach watercolor class

MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Art Guild member George Fulk, a Tahlequah resident and retired Northeastern State University optometry professor, will teach a watercolor landscape class Saturday mornings in June, 9:30-a.m. to noon, at the MAG studio, 106 S Main, Muskogee.
Fulk, a watercolorist, will teach how to create simple but attention-grabbing landscapes in a fun, supportive atmosphere.
The class is open to all skill levels, and preregistration is required; cost is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. Class is limited to 12 students.
For more information on registration, supplies and payment options, access the muskogeeartguild.com Classes link, email fulkgeorge401@gmail.com, or text George Fulk at 918 261 1192.
