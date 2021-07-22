'TCP After Dark' offers theaterical options for mature audience

"TCP After Dark" is a recent venture of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc., with alternate venues and a variety of theatrical offerings for mature audiences.
The next production will be a staged reading presentation of "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker. This particular play includes strong language.
Four beautiful, "badass" women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how people actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection – that ends in a song and a scaffold. The cast includes Misti Hanrahan-Biggs, Shelia Fritts, Tammy Schmidt, and Laura Carter.
There will be three performances: A 7 p.m. show on Friday, Aug. 13 and a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Aug. 14. The performances will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee. Admission will be by donation with no advance tickets or reservations.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave. TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre and the Oklahoma Community Theater.
