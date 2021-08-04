TCP After Dark presents 'The Revolutionists'

TCP After Dark will present the Revolutionists on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The performances will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on 315 E. Shawnee.

From left: Laura Carter, Tammy Schmidt, Sheila Fritts, and Misti Hanrahan-Biggs.