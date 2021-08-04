TCP After Dark presents 'The Revolutionists'

TCP After Dark is a recent venture of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc., with alternate venues and a variety of theatrical offerings for mature audiences. The next production will be a staged reading presentation of "The Revolutionists," by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker. This particular play includes strong language.
Four women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen – and fan of ribbons – Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection that ends in a song and a scaffold.
The cast includes Misti Hanrahan-Biggs, Shelia Fritts, Tammy Schmidt, and Laura Carter. Three shows will take place Friday Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.; a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Aug. 14; and an evening show at 7 p.m. The performances will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee.
Admission will be by donation with no advance tickets or reservations. Vaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. Non-vaccinated attendees are highly encouraged to wear a mask. Seating arrangements will allow for social distancing. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
