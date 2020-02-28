TCP After Dark, in conjunction with VDAY 2020, will present "A Memory, A Monologue, a Rant and a Prayer" at American Legion Post No. 50, 123 N. Brookside in Tahlequah, March 6-7. There will be a 7 p.m. performance on March 6; a matinee at 1 p.m. and a 7 p.m. performance on March 7.
Admission is $5 at the door. This is a readers theater presentation for mature audiences. All the proceeds will benefit Help In Crisis, a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention agency.
The play consists of a groundbreaking collection of monologues by world renowned authors and playwrights, edited by Eve Ensler and Mollie Doyle. The goal is to end violence against women and girls worldwide.
Directed by Gemini Creason-Parker, the cast includes Parker, Jessica Calvarese, Rhonda Carr, Billie Mnich, Misty Zimbelman, Andrea Garrett, and Megan Zimbelman.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
