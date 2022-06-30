Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. begins its 49th season with the fall musical, "Quilters," by Molly Newman, Barbara Damashek, Sept. 16-18 and 23-25.
That will be followed by "The Quest For Don Quixote," by Mark Brown, Nov. 11-13 and 18-20; "The 39 Steps," by Patrick Barlow, John Buchan, Feb. 10-12 and 17-19, 2023; "Rumors" by Neil Simon, April 14-16 and 21-23, 2023.
Ticket prices are $95 for dinner and the four shows before June 30, and $45 for show-only season tickets before June 30.
To purchase tickets online go to www.tcpok.com. Ticket outlets are at: Morris Cragar Flowers and Gifts, 830 S. Muskogee Ave. and Beautiquey and the Beast retail store, 120 N. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
For more information, call the box office at 539-234-9444.
