TCP announces auditions for 'Quilters' musical

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the fall musical, "Quilters," on Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28, at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
"Quilters" is a musical by Dramatists Play Service Inc. taken from a book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek. The lyrics and music are by Barbara Damashek. Artistic directors are Bryn Smith and Paula Reif. Musical director is Krissie Harris and choreographer is Lena Huffman.
Show dates are Sept. 16-18 and 23-25. The musical is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book "Quilters: Women and Domestic Art" by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.
The cast includes seven women who need to be or appear to be between 35 and 45 years of age for the daughters and older for the mother. In the American West, a pioneer woman, Sarah, and six women, who are called her daughters, face frontier life.
Rather than a straightforward storyline, the musical is presented as a melange of short tales and tableaux matched with musical numbers, each presenting an aspect of frontier life or womanhood. The quilt blocks show "girlhood, marriage, childbirth, spinsterhood, twisters, fire, illness, and death." The patches are ultimately put together to form one dramatic tableau, which some consider to be an absolute masterpiece to experience by the end of the show.
Requirements for auditioning: should have a fairly wide vocal range with projection, strong acting abilities, be able to perform atypical choreographic numbers, be between the ages of 35-45 or appear to be for daughters, and older for the mother, be vaccinated for COVID-19 by director's discretion.
Be prepared for "cold reading" from the script and choreographic direction. Bring music and sing a selection that best demonstrates vocal range and should be known to most. No a capella. Text 918-457-0235 for questions or concerns.
