Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is announcing its 46th season.
All shows are dinner-theater performances and are performed at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The fall musical, "Mama Mia," is based on the book by Catherine Johnson, with music and lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus. Show dates are Sept. 20-22, and 27-29.
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night" is based on the novel by Mark Haddan, with adaptation by Simon Stephens. It will be performed Nov. 8-10, and 15-17.
Joseph Kesselring's "Arsenic and Old Lace" will be presented Feb. 14-16 and 21-23.
"Drop Dead," by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore has show dates of April 17-19 and 24-26.
Season tickets are $95 for dinner and the show; and show-only season tickets are $45. Prices go up on June 30.
Tickets are available on www.tcpok.com. The box office phone number is 918-822-4440.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m., at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. TCP is a member of Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.