Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for the first play of the season, "Drop Dead," written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, and directed by Criss Pearson, on Monday, July 13, 7 p.m. at the home of Sandra Becker, 603 Magnolia, Tahlequah.
Most of the play has been cast. Still needed are parts for two men and one woman: Chaz, who plays Drools the butler; Alexander, whose father dies prior to the opening of the play; and the stage manager. Show dates are Sept. 18- 20, 2020, and Sept. 25-27, 2020. All performances are at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 North Water Ave., Tahlequah.
The play is about a cast of has-been actors who plan to revive their careers in "Drop Dead," a potboiler murder mystery directed by "Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage," Victor Le Pewe – a psychotic eye-twitching megalomaniac. But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives.
TCP'S 47th Season includes: "Drop Dead," "Wild Women of Winedale," "The Quest for Don Quixote" and "Rumors." Season tickets are $95 for dinner and the show, or $45 for show-only tickets. Prices are good through the end of July. Memberships are $10 for individual memberships and $15 for family memberships.
For more information, check the website at www.tcpok.com (click on the tickets tab), or follow on Facebook. The box office phone number is 918-822-4440. Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
