TCP bringing 'Mamma Mia!' to stage

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will begin its 46th season with the musical "Mamma Mia!" Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The production is based on the book by Catherine Johnson, with music and lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus. Bryn Smith is the director with assistance of Vanessa McInnes.
Hansen Johnson is the vocal music director. Renee Fite is music coordinator, and choreography is by Lena Huffman. Musicians for the show are John Fite, Tim Crow and Lee Norfleet.
Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and music that make "Mamma Mia!" a feel-good show" a mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle that won't be forgotten.
The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.
Reservations for dinner and show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; dinner is served at 6:30; and the show begins at 7:30.
On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m.; dinner is served at 1; and the show begins at 2 p.m. Meals are catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
Attendees should call the box office at 918-822-4440, for special seating or dietary needs.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, or $15 for show-only tickets, and $10 for student show-only tickets.
Tickets are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists; online at www.tcpok.com; and show-only tickets many be purchased at the door. Follow TCP on Face Book.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
