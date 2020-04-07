Members of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this national emergency. Due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, the April production of "Drop Dead" has been cancelled.
For those who have pre-purchased tickets or ads, a TCP member will be making contact soon with further details. TCP will remain vigilant in this evolving situation and will continue to post updates with additional changes that may become necessary.
The top priority is protecting the health and well-being of patrons and volunteers. The community's patience and support of the arts is appreciated.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
