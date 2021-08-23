TCP gets creative to overcome COVID delays

The Tahlequah Community Playhouse is facing another hiatus as COVID cases continue to rise in the area, but there was enough time for members to experience some success with the recent TCP After Dark show.
TCP presented a staged reading of “The Revolutionists,” by Lauren Gunderson, a couple of weeks ago – directed by Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker – for an After Dark performance. It was one of the first in-person events for TCP since its annual season of productions was canceled halfway through.
"The show was wonderful. It was well-attended, people loved it, and it was great fun,” said Becker. “We felt we were able to do it because it was a small cast. All of us had been vaccinated and we did it at the Presbyterian Church, so we were able to socially distance.”
TCP’s After Dark is separate from its regular season of shows. While the plan has not been finalized, the group will move its September production of “Little Shop of Horrors” to November. “The 39 Steps,” which was scheduled for November, will then move to next season’s list of performances, while the group hopes to still have “Almost, Maine” and “Gossamer” hit the stage in February and April, respectively.
“We want to keep all of our audience, actors, and participants safe,” said Becker. “So we felt it was better to do a later opening this year. In the meantime, we may be doing some more of the TCP After Dark shows. We’re looking at some outside venues to possibly do a mystery dinner theater.”
For the TCP’s 2020 November show, in addition to having a life performance, the group offered an online stream.
“Our plan is that we will be able to do that for the shows this season, as well,” said Kaney. “It allows people that who do not feel comfortable coming to an in-person performance, but it also opens it up to friends and family at a distance that wouldn’t have gotten to see it.”
The TCP has already held auditions and announced the cast for “Little Shop of Horrors.” The brief postponement will give them an extra month to prepare, while increasing the anticipation for the audience. Meanwhile, Becker is still excited to direct “Almost, Maine,” in February 2022. The play is composed of nine vignettes about love and romance.
“It’s just all about life and interaction, and people’s ideas,” she said. “It’s really a very entertaining show. It’s got everything. It can be very serious, but some of it’s very funny. It’s about people and that’s the way people are.”
Another project to keep audience members engaged is TCP: Memories and Dreams, a project the playhouse hopes to release on its Facebook page soon. It’s includes interviews with current members, past members, actors, tech crew, and audience members to give people a different perceptive of the TCP’s saga.
“So even though we’re having to juggle our schedule, this will be kind of a fun piece that gives a lot of history of TCP,” said Kaney. “The focus is thinking back to wonderful things, but also looking forward to what we want to be in the future.”
Check it out
Theater fans can keep up-to-date with TCP happenings on its Facebook page. For membership information or ticket reservations, call the box office at 539-234-9444.
