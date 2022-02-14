Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its last play of its 48th season, "Gossamer," Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 16-17 at 7 p.m., St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The drama was written by Lois Lowry and is directed by Criss Pearson. The cast includes six men, five women and an additional cast member of either gender. Backstage crew, lighting, sound, etc. are needed. All those auditioning should be fully vaccinated and wear masks. Play dates are April 8-10 and 15-17 at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
This play explores the power of dreams and magical creatures. A dream-giver known as Littlest One struggles to heal the hearts of an abused boy, his caregiver and estranged mother before the memories each carries become more than they can bear. But are the dreams strong enough to protect fragile humans?
For information, contact Pearson criss0824@gmail.com.
