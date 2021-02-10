Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. would like to thank all its patrons for their understanding during this time. Out of caution, the board has decided to cancel the remaining two live productions of the 47th season, which were scheduled for February and April.
For those who have pre-purchased tickets or ads, TCP will be contacting them soon with further details. TCP members are actively working out the best way to move forward with live shows and events. Their top priority is protecting the health and well-being of TCP patrons and volunteers.
Follow Tahlequah Community Playhouse on Facebook, www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityPlayhouse, for announcements of virtual possibilities.
