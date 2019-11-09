TCP kicks off November with dinner theater

The cast of TCP'S production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" pose for a photo in front a picture of Swindon-Cricklade Railway. In front is Hansen Johnson. Middle row from left: Gemini Creason, Bryn Smith, and Criss Pearson. Back row: Mike Phillips, Lisa Bonser, Xavier Biggs, Riley Young, and Kevin Neal. Not pictured is Mark Payton.