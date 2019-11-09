TCP kicks off November with dinner theater

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. presents the second play of the 46th season, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 15-17 in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, as adapted by Simon Stephens, the production is directed by Peggy Kaney.
The play is about 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show, or $15 for show-only tickets, and $10 for student show-only tickets. Reservations for dinner and the show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Doors open at 6 p.m on Friday and Saturday, dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m., dinner is served at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
Call the box office at 918-822-4440 for special seating or dietary needs. Tickets are available at A Bloom or Morris-Cragar florists, and online at www.tcpok.com. Show-only tickets many be purchased at the door.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. TCP is a member of Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters
