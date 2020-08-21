A special committee of Tahlequah Community Playhouse members recently met at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center to formulate plans for offering the first play of the 47th season.
The TCP Board realized patrons of the theater have concerns about attending a live performance. To allay those fears, the committee met to decide on spacing for tables for dinner theater, mask requirements, food service, additional restroom cleaning, and reduced seating for both dinner and show-only capacity. With these plans in place, the theater hopes to offer a return to some level of normalcy as the community adjusts to a new reality for the fall and possibly for the remainder of this season.
Season tickets are still available. The cost is $110 for dinner and the show, and $55 for show-only season tickets. Dinner is catered by The Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery from Wagoner.
The first show of the season is a comedy, "Drop Dead," by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, directed by Criss Pearson. Show dates are Sept. 18-20 and 25-27. All shows are performed at the Armory, 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah.
Tickets are available through the website at www.tcpok.com. Click on the "tickets" tab. For more information or answers to any questions about the season, call the box office at 918-822-4440.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.