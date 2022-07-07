The Tahlequah Community Playhouse is hosting a fundraiser this weekend, with the ultimate goal of securing a theater facility for itself.
“Murder at the Museum" will be performed July 8-9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Tahlequah at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s reservation only show is an interactive performance wherein a benefactor has been killed in a small museum and the workers must figure out who is responsible. The show provides a dinner for the audience members, who are supposed to help solve the crime. The winner of the show will receive a prize at the end of the performance.
TCP Season Manager Craig Clifford said this is the second year a murder-mystery comedy-themed fundraiser has been performed by the troupe. The theme last year was “Murder at the Mansion.”
Clifford said the organization pretty much self-sustains off of ticket sales, so donations and fundraisers help to bridge the money gap.
“We use this mystery because it’s a small cast and it’s quick to run through for a fundraiser,” said Criss Pearson, director of “Murder in the Museum” and chair of the fundraising committee.
Pearson said the reason for the organization’s fundraisers are to help get an actual permanent theater. While TCP members are thankful for the spaces they get to use for rehearsals and performances, she said, it would make it easier on the performers and crew if they had a permanent place.
TCP member Brian Duke is an actor in the “Murder at the Museum.” He said if the organization had a building of its own, it could better tailor shows to the audience members, who know a lot of the cast members personally.
“Since we do community theater, we know a lot of our audience members and they know us, so there’s a big community aspect to it,” said Clifford.
From 2020 to 2021, some performances had to be moved around or canceled due to COVID-19. In 2020, only two shows out of the usual four took place. Pearson said a show she will be directing later this season was actually supposed to take the stage last year, but it had to be postponed because of COVID-19.
TCP offers hand sanitizer and masks to patrons, but does not require their use. The tables during performances are also spaced out to help limit COVID-19 exposure.
Reservations have closed for “Murder at the Museum,” but the next TCP event will be the September musical “Quilters” and “The Quest for Don Quixote” performance in November. “The 39 Steps” show will take place in February 2023, and the show “Rumors” will start in April 2023.
