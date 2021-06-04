Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc. takes the stage in the fall with the musical of "Little Shop of Horrors," written by Howard Ashman, directed by Bryn Smith.
Auditions will be held on Monday June 28 and Tuesday June 29, at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 North Vinita Ave., Tahlequah, OK. Auditions for the musical will be conducted in a low-key, low stress environment.
Smith is happy to answer any questions regarding auditions and expectations. Those interested can call her at 918-457-0235. Persons who audition will be asked to complete a brief information form that includes theatrical participation history (none is necessary depending on the role), preference of roles, contact and emergency information, and availability for rehearsals and performances. Cast members will be asked to receive and provide communication via a Facebook private group.
Each person will be asked to participate in a pre selected "cold" reading with others from the script. Be prepared to sing a short song that demonstrates vocal strength and range, particpants should bring their own sheet music. A pianist will be present for auditions. Songs should be more well known as opposed to obscure or unique. It could be a song from the musical.
Rehearsals will take place at St. Basil Episcopal Church in Tahlequah. Dress and tech rehearsals and performances will take place at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 North Water Avenue, in Tahlequah. Rehearsals will be mostly on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Performance dates are September 17,18,19, 24, 25, 26; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
