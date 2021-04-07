TCP Penguin Project to be feted by businesses

Tahlequah’s newest boutique is joining other Main Street vendors in selecting a specific day of the month to benefit a local nonprofit while increasing business traffic.
Beautiquey is sponsoring a charity the second Thursday of each month. April’s event is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., at 401 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s Penguin Project program is the April recipient. Beautiquey will present a check to the nonprofit for 10 percent of net sales for the day. The sales from the entire day, whether in person or online, will count toward the amount raised for the Penguin Project program.
Owner Bryn Smith chose to sponsor TCP’s Penguin Project for her first Second Thursday fundraiser. Smith is a TCP member and is devoted to the goals and mission of the Penguin Project. Before COVID-19 struck, she was scheduled to direct TCP'S production of the "The Little Mermaid Jr." Unfortunately, that production is still on hold until 2022.
The presentation of the check will take place at 6 p.m., in front of the shop. Current and past Penguin artists have been invited to perform their well-known theme song, "Don't Stop Believin'," as the group accepts the check.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association. Learn more at www.tcpok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.