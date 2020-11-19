TCP production continues

Cast members of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc's production of "Wild Women of Winedale" take a bow after one of the performances held this weekend at the Tahlequah Armory. The cast includes, from left: Bryn Smith, Tammy Schmidt Paula Reif, Toni Bailey, Cassandra Tenney, Misty Zimbelman, Rhonda Carr, Leslie Burchett, and Linda Payton. Patrons can still enjoy the show through a streaming option, or to see the show by renting the video. Go to the Face book page and click on the link, "rent video." Tickets are $10 for an individual, $20 for a couple and $25 for a family. The video will be available from 12:15 a.m Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:45 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 918-822-4440.