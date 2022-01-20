TCP production opens Feb. 11

Paula Reif, left, and Darren Tobey gaze up at a shooting star during rehearsal for Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s next production, "Almost, Maine," written by John Cariani, and directed by Sandra Becker and Mike Phillips. The play opens on the weekend of Feb. 11, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, or Beautiquey. For more information, call 539-234-9444.