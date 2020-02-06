TCP's 'Arsenic and Old Lace' opens Feb. 14

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present "Arsenic and Old Lace" Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The play was written by Joseph Kesselring, and is directed by Mike Phillips, with Cassandra Tenney.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show; $15 for show-only tickets; and $10 for student show-only tickets. Reservations for dinner and the show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show – Feb. 12 – to be attended.
Doors open at 6 p.m on Friday and Saturday, dinner is served at 6:30, and the show begins at 7:30. On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m., dinner is served at 1, and the show begins at 2. Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner. Call the box office at 918-822-4440 for special seating or dietary needs.
Tickets are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists; and online at www.tcpok.com. Show-only tickets may be purchased at the door.
