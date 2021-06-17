Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will take the stage in the fall with the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" written by Howard Ashman, directed by Bryn Smith.
Auditions will be held Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., Tahlequah, OK. Auditions for the musical will be conducted in a low-key, low-stress environment. Smith is happy to answer any questions regarding auditions and expectations. She may be reached at 918-457-0235.
Those who audition will be asked to complete a brief information form that includes theatrical participation history – none is necessary depending on the role – preference of roles, contact and emergency information, and availability for rehearsals and performances. Cast members will be asked to receive and provide communication via a Facebook private group.
Each person will be asked to participate in a pre-selected "cold" reading with others from the script. They should be prepared to sing a short song that demonstrates vocal strength and range, and should bring your own sheet music. A pianist will be present for auditions. Auditioners should bring a song that is known, as opposed to obscure or unique. They may also choose to sing a song form the musical.
Rehearsals will take place at St. Basil Episcopal Church in Tahlequah. Dress and tech rehearsals and performances will take place at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Rehearsals will be mostly on Mondays and Thursdays, from 7 to 9 p.m. Performance dates are Sept. 17,18,19, 24, 25, 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.