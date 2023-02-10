TCP schedules performances of 'The 39 Steps'

The public still has another chance to see the Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. production of "The 39 Steps" from Feb. 17-19.
The play, which is a dinner theater performance, is written by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan.
The production is directed by Peggy Kaney with Misty Zimbelman.
Reservations for dinner and the show are $35, while show-only tickets are $15.
Reservations for dinner must be made by Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Show only tickets may be purchased at the door.
The dinner is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17-18 and at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12.
The play is one hour after the dinner begins.
Tickets for the show may be purchased at Morris-Cragar florist, Beautiquey and The Beast retail store, online at www.tcpok.com, or by calling the box office at 539-234-9444 for more information and for special dietary and seating needs.
Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave.
For more information, go to the TCP website at www.tcpok.com.
