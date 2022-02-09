TCP seeking donations for Tahlequah Day Center

Laura Carter, left, and Brian Duke go over their lines in Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc.'s production of "Almost, Maine." Show dates are Feb. 11-13 and 18-20. Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 110 N. Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, Beautiquey, or the web site www.tcpok.com. The box office number is 539-234-9444.

The Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is on a mission to keep Tahlequah warm with its next production of "Almost, Maine."

The organization is collecting adult-size gently used coats, hoodies, hats, gloves, and blankets to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations on the day of the performance. Donations go to individuals and families who struggle with housing insecurities.

As characters in "Almost, Maine" dress up in winter gear under the northern lights, TPC organizers encourage locals to donate clothing to protect vulnerable populations in Tahlequah.

Tags

Trending Video