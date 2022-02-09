TCP seeking donations for Tahlequah Day Center

Laura Carter, left, and Brian Duke go over their lines in Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc.'s production of "Almost, Maine." Show dates are Feb. 11-13 and 18-20. Performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 110 N. Water Ave. Tickets may be purchased at A Bloom, Morris-Cragar florists, Beautiquey, or the web site www.tcpok.com. The box office number is 539-234-9444.