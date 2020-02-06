Auditions for Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s production of "Drop Dead" will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17-18, at 7 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
Written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, "Drop Dead" is directed by Criss Pearson. The show dates are April 17-19 and April 24-26, and all performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The cast consists of five men and five women. Those who audition should be high school age and older
The play is about a cast of has-been actors who play to revive their careers in "Drop Dead," a potboiler murder mystery directed by "Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage," Victor Le Pewe, a psychotic, eye-twitching megalomaniac. But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers, as well as their lives.
The read-through date is Tuesday, Feb. 25. Rehearsals will be held on Feb. 27 and March 2. Traditional rehearsals resume March 9 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Set builders, back stage crew, sound and light technicians, costumers, make-up and hair artists, and more are also needed.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in St. Basil Episcopal Church. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and The American Association of Community Theaters.
