Tahlequah Community Playhouse will take the stage in the fall with the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
Auditions will be Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. Auditions will be conducted in a low-key, low-stress environment.
Those who audition will be asked to complete a brief information form with theatrical participation history and preference of roles, contact and emergency information, and availability. Each person will be asked to participate in a pre-selected "cold" reading with others from the script. They should bring their own sheet music. A pianist will be present. Auditioners should bring a song that is known, as opposed to obscure or unique.
Rehearsals will be at St. Basil Episcopal Church. Dress and tech rehearsals and performances will take place at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Call 918-457-0235 for details.
