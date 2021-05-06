With the remainder of the 47th season canceled amid continuing COVID-19 concerns, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse board charged members to offer alternative programming for spring 2021.
In response, two videos will be available on the TCP Facebook, www.facebook.com/TahlequahCommunityPlayhouse, in upcoming weeks.
The first to be released will be an interview with playwright Mark Brown and TCP director and actor Juliet Colyer, conducted by TCP’s Bryn Smith. TCP has done several of Browns plays including "Around the World in 80 Days" and "The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge." Colyer and Smith have developed a personal relationship with Brown, who visited with TCP members in Tahlequah. This interview will appear on our Facebook page the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
Another project scheduled for Facebook release will be "TCP: Yesterday and Tomorrow." Many current and past members of the TCP family have been interviewed to share their reasons for getting involved and to share their expectations, experiences, memories and hopes for the future.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. plans to return to the stage in the fall. The new season will be announced in the summer.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.
