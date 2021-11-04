Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for "Almost Maine,” by John Cariani, directed by Mike Phillips and Sandra Becker, on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15-16, at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The cast includes two men and two women. The setting takes place on a winter's night in Almost, Maine, when the residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. The drama plays out in nine vignettes about love.
Show dates are Feb. 11-13 and 18-20. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. The New York Daily News called the play "sweet, poignant, and within nearly perfect." The New York Post compared the script to "Our Town."
Tahlequah Community Playhouse is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.