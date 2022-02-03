Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for the last play of its 48th season, “Gossamer,” on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 16-17 at 7 p.m., St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The drama was written by Lois Lowry and is directed by Criss Pearson. The cast includes six men, five women and an additional cast member of either gender. Backstage crew, lighting, sound, etc. are needed. All those auditioning should be fully vaccinated and wear masks. Play dates are April 8-10 and 15-17. All performances are at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
This poignant play explores the power of dreams and magical creatures that create them. An new dream-giver known only as Littlest One struggles to heal the hearts of an abused young boy, his grieving caregiver and estranged mother before the haunting memories each carries become more than they can bear. But are the dreams Littlest One weaves strong enough to fortify and protect the fragile humans?
For information, contact Pearson criss0824@gmail.com. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m., at St. Basil Episcopal Church.
